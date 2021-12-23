Menu
Louis Michael "Lou" Gianino
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Gianino, Louis Michael 'Lou'

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 81.

Services: Visitation, Wednesday, December 29th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 5140 Daggett Ave.; 63110. Funeral Mass, Thursday, December 30th, 9:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63110. If desired, donations in Lou's name may be made to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill or to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. www.calcaterrafuneral.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave, St. Louis, MO
Calcaterra Funeral Home
