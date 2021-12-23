Gianino, Louis Michael 'Lou'

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 81.

Services: Visitation, Wednesday, December 29th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 5140 Daggett Ave.; 63110. Funeral Mass, Thursday, December 30th, 9:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63110. If desired, donations in Lou's name may be made to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill or to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. www.calcaterrafuneral.com