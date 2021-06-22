Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis J. Gyaky
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gyaky, Louis J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of LaVerne Gyaky (nee Segbers) for 62 years; loving brother of the late Irene (Joe) Seper; dear uncle of Fr. John and Gregory Seper; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126) on Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie and Park Rd, MO
Jun
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie and Park Rd, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.