Gyaky, Louis J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of LaVerne Gyaky (nee Segbers) for 62 years; loving brother of the late Irene (Joe) Seper; dear uncle of Fr. John and Gregory Seper; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126) on Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.