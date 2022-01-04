Menu
Louis LaRocca
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

LaRocca, Louis

97 years old. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Joan LaRocca (nee Korman). Cherished father of Thomas LaRocca, Michael (Cynthia) LaRocca, Deanne

(Stephen) Siebels, Janet (Brian) Cohen. Loving grandpa of

Jonathan, Jacqueline and Jason LaRocca, Laura and Luc LaRocca, Michelle and Sarah Siebels, and Jamie, Joshua and Jacob Cohen. Dear great-grandfather to Storm, Lincoln and Lee. Beloved brother of the late Thomas and John LaRocca. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Lou loved his family with all his heart. He was a wonderful caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He worked for the Post-Dispatch for 52 years and was always so thankful for his long and rewarding career there. He began as a copy boy in 1941 and worked his way up through several generations of computers, to be the newspaper's data processing manager. In retirement, Lou enjoyed his time spent with his expanding family, traveling, woodworking, gardening and giving tours at the Post-Dispatch. He also volunteered for Marygrove for many years. A Special thanks to the care-partners and nursing staff at Lyon House-Dolan Memory Care.

Services: VISITATION on Friday January 7, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association or Marygrove, 2705 Mullanphy Lane, Florissant, MO 63031 appreciated. A Hutchens Mortuary Service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, MO
Jan
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
Please accept my condolences My Dad Joseph Monterosso was the Formen in the Mailroom at the Post-Dispatch
Carmello Monterosso
Work
January 6, 2022
