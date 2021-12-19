Menu
Louis Charles Mossotti
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Mossotti, Louis Charles

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wed., Dec. 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Joyce Ann Mossotti (nee Dowl); dear father and father-in-law of Louis C. Jr. (Mary), Mark A. (Jennifer), Lisa A. and Nicholas G. (Darla) Mossotti; loving grandfather of Lauren (John) Matthews, Alyssa (William) Morris, Stephanie, Rachel and Samantha Mossotti and Alec and Christopher Greif; loving great-grandfather of Emerson Morris and Baylor Matthews; dear brother of Rita Mossotti and Ladonne Tangaro; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12136 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of your choice appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Monica Church
12136 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Our deepest sympathies to Joyce and the Mossotti family. Uncle Lou was a wonderful man and we will be praying for him and your family. Much love,
Kris Moser
Family
December 21, 2021
Our family wishes to extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Mossotti family for the loss of our friend Lou. Our personal and professional association will always be remembered with the most fond memories and respect. Our prayers are with all of you.
The Finke family
Friend
December 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Joyce and all their children and grandchildren. Many good memories from long ago. May Lou Rest In Peace.
Sheila Heitz
Friend
December 20, 2021
Prayers and Hugs for all. This is a difficult time but you all are very strong
Carole and Mick McLaughlin
Carole McLaughlin
Friend
December 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mossotti family.
Cathy and Tom McGee
Friend
December 19, 2021
LaDonne I extend my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family on the lost of brother.
In this time of grief, may the glow of God's love light your way, and may the warmth of His embrace give you peace and comfort.
Jim Greco
Friend
December 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brett and Jackie Mossotti
Family
December 17, 2021
