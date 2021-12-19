Mossotti, Louis Charles

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wed., Dec. 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Joyce Ann Mossotti (nee Dowl); dear father and father-in-law of Louis C. Jr. (Mary), Mark A. (Jennifer), Lisa A. and Nicholas G. (Darla) Mossotti; loving grandfather of Lauren (John) Matthews, Alyssa (William) Morris, Stephanie, Rachel and Samantha Mossotti and Alec and Christopher Greif; loving great-grandfather of Emerson Morris and Baylor Matthews; dear brother of Rita Mossotti and Ladonne Tangaro; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12136 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of your choice appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com