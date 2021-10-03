Menu
Louis Donald "Lou" O'Brien
O'Brien, Louis "Lou" Donald

85, of Chesterfield, MO. passed away on September 22, 2021. Devoted and beloved husband for 68 years of Lois J. (nee Drisdall) O'Brien. Devoted and loving father of Lou III (Kathleen) O'Brien, Daniel (Colleen) O'Brien, Kevin (Maria) O'Brien and Patricia (Gary) O'Brien-Worst. Devoted, loving and proud grandfather of the late April-Lynn, Danny Jr., Melissa, Erin, Tim (Emily), Kelly, Angela, Meggan, Michael, and David. Devoted, loving and proud great-grandfather of Alexis, Brennon, Oliviah, Kevin Jr., Nevaeh, Blake, Amiyah, Adison, Carson, Caleb, Samantha, Hudson, Trinity, Ryder, Gavin and Jonathon. Devoted, Loving and Proud great-great- grandfather of Leilani, and Journee. Dear loving brother of the late Margaret (the late Cliff) Woehler, Penny Bowen, Marlene (the late Jerry) Lindsey, the late Richard "Ricky" O'Brien and the late half-sister Kathleen O'Brien. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: A memorial celebration of life will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home Family Center, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice are appreciated. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. Lois, you are a saint. Love, Denise Toon
October 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Lou's family. Sorry that I cannot be there in person on the 9th, but please know that all of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
John Meyer
October 9, 2021
Lou and I were friendly competitors. I always admired his dedicated work ethic. We were first acquainted as employees of Adderton Brokerage. During the '93 Chesterfield flood, Lou moved his company into some of our empty space and when it subsided he moved back to the Chesterfield Valley and never looked back. Lou and his company were tremendously respected by all of our customers. My sincerest condolences to Lou's entire family.
Jim Eisenhart Sr
October 6, 2021
As we grow older, and look back on our past, we remember the people who have had the most influence on our lives. Lou is at the top of my list. Sorry to hear of his passing. Sympathy to the family.
Steve Gligros
Friend
October 3, 2021
Sending my sympathy to the family. He gave a helping hand to many along the way.
Jan Lenhardt
Friend
October 3, 2021
Lou was a good friend, he will be missed by many prayer for the family
jim koby
October 1, 2021
Dear family of Louie. He was a self made man and certainly could be proud of his accomplishments. I remember many little things when we were very young and chummed around together. You have my deepest sympathy. I know where you all are coming from. Louie also gave to his family what he never had. He did a great job and he will be greatly missed. Lois please call me 425-221-0907.
Sandy Durham Stewart
Friend
October 1, 2021
So sorry for the family's loss. He was a great guy and always had very colorful words of wisdom for me that made me laugh every time. He will be missed. Our sympathies, but Lou will live on in all of you.
Mike Berin
September 30, 2021
He was great man and a great boss. We will be forever thankful that he agreed to be the best man at our wedding 33 years ago. So sorry to hear of his passing. Art and Laurie Bowles
ARTHUR BOWLES
Friend
September 29, 2021
Condolences to the entire O'Brien family, you are all in our prayer's, Charles and Dorothy Boettcher.
Charles Boettcher
Family
September 28, 2021
