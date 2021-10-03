O'Brien, Louis "Lou" Donald

85, of Chesterfield, MO. passed away on September 22, 2021. Devoted and beloved husband for 68 years of Lois J. (nee Drisdall) O'Brien. Devoted and loving father of Lou III (Kathleen) O'Brien, Daniel (Colleen) O'Brien, Kevin (Maria) O'Brien and Patricia (Gary) O'Brien-Worst. Devoted, loving and proud grandfather of the late April-Lynn, Danny Jr., Melissa, Erin, Tim (Emily), Kelly, Angela, Meggan, Michael, and David. Devoted, loving and proud great-grandfather of Alexis, Brennon, Oliviah, Kevin Jr., Nevaeh, Blake, Amiyah, Adison, Carson, Caleb, Samantha, Hudson, Trinity, Ryder, Gavin and Jonathon. Devoted, Loving and Proud great-great- grandfather of Leilani, and Journee. Dear loving brother of the late Margaret (the late Cliff) Woehler, Penny Bowen, Marlene (the late Jerry) Lindsey, the late Richard "Ricky" O'Brien and the late half-sister Kathleen O'Brien. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: A memorial celebration of life will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home Family Center, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice are appreciated. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.