Gillyon, Louis P.

age 89. Married to Kathleen "Kathy" Gillyon (nee Baetje) for 65 years; father of 10 children, 7 sons and 3 daughters; brother of Roy B. Gillyon; grandfather of 23; great-grandfather of 16.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, November 6, 9:30 for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.