Louis E. Sibbing
Quincy High School
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Sibbing, Louis E.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, February 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Betty J. Sibbing (nee Dempsey); dearest father of Mary (Glenn) Smith, Lori (Russ) Harmon and Nancy (John) Shreve; dear grandfather of David (Emily) Harmon, Scott Smith, Lisa (Andrew) Cole, Sarah (Chad) Gettinger, Paul Smith, Sam, Patrick, Jacob and Spencer Shreve; great-grandfather of Noah Gettinger and Layla Harmon.

His acceptance of others, love of learning and dedication to his family was an inspiration to all.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, March 6, 9:45 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Please join here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrIg3kGiPLJhCWnjzB4ZLIg Interment Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, IL at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, Inc. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Mar
6
Funeral
9:45a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Mar
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, MO
Mar
6
Interment
1:45p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Quincy, MO
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Lou was a great person know and work with at Western Electric Co and AT&T.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lossie Bajzath
Coworker
March 9, 2021
Lou was always quick to smile, say hello and put everyone at ease. I admired his easygoing way.
Larry Mayes
March 9, 2021
Lou Sibbing was a coworker of mine at Western Electric. Lou took me and others under his wing, sharing his knowledge and making us all better employees. I was fortunate to travel with him on business trips and saw how well respected he was as an engineer and a person. My condolences to his family.
Bill Sloan
Coworker
March 8, 2021
One of our family’s oldest and dearest friends, Louis was a kind, humble, and loving person with a terrific sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Our loss is heaven’s gain. Our most heartfelt sympathies to his three daughters, Mary, Lori, and Nancy, and their families.
Dale and Mary Bea Bernhard
Friend
March 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Louis is a special man who touch a lot of people, and is happy in Heaven now. He will be greatly missed! Our prayers are with you and your family!
Neil, Brock & Josie Harmon
Family
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about Louis. We will sure miss him. Betty & Louis were great people and lived a wonderful life. They are together again in Heaven.
Kristi Harmon
March 6, 2021
Our family extends our deepest sympathy on the loss of LOUIS. He was a friend for years and and we have many
fond memories.
He will be missed, but has gone to a better place. Our prayers are with you
Arthur Ehlert Family
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
You have my sympathy on the loss of your father but hopefully you can take comfort in knowing he and your mother are together again.
Kay Dempsey
Family
March 5, 2021
I was blessed to be a small part of Lou's life the past couple of years and he will always hold a very special place in my heart. I will remember him as a kind soul with an inquisitive, open mind, and a loving heart. I will miss the weekly updates on how everyone in his family is doing and what his most recent project was. He was definitely an exceptional person and will be greatly missed.
Linda Stubbs
Friend
March 3, 2021
Uncle Louie, I already miss our hours long conversations about your times in Alton and the conversations about absolutely nothing. You were a great uncle. I love you❤❤
Mike Salanitro
Family
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results