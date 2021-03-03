Sibbing, Louis E.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, February 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Betty J. Sibbing (nee Dempsey); dearest father of Mary (Glenn) Smith, Lori (Russ) Harmon and Nancy (John) Shreve; dear grandfather of David (Emily) Harmon, Scott Smith, Lisa (Andrew) Cole, Sarah (Chad) Gettinger, Paul Smith, Sam, Patrick, Jacob and Spencer Shreve; great-grandfather of Noah Gettinger and Layla Harmon.

His acceptance of others, love of learning and dedication to his family was an inspiration to all.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, March 6, 9:45 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Please join here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrIg3kGiPLJhCWnjzB4ZLIg Interment Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, IL at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, Inc. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.