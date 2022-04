Meffert, Louise M.

96, entered into rest on April 1, 2022. Wife of the late Harold Meffert; sister of Richard Rammelsburg and Billie Kramer, and the late Jeanette Rammelsburg; mother of Dee (Dan) Teich, and David (Pia) Meffert. Services: Visit. Wed. April 13, 2022, 2-7 p.m. Service Thur., April 14, 2022 10 a.m. All at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.