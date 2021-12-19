Bast, Lucille H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 17, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Ferdinand and Clementine (Kubiak) Bast; dear sister of Carolyn (the late Joseph) Streckfuss and the late Dorothy (Herman) Wende, Jeanette (survived by Paul) Rehkemper, Ferdinand (survived by Betty) Bast, Richard (survived by Eileen) Bast, Raymond (Kathy) Bast, and Bernice (John) Bock; our dear aunt of 23; great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend of Many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 20, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masses or contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.