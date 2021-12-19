Menu
Lucille H. Bast
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bast, Lucille H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 17, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Ferdinand and Clementine (Kubiak) Bast; dear sister of Carolyn (the late Joseph) Streckfuss and the late Dorothy (Herman) Wende, Jeanette (survived by Paul) Rehkemper, Ferdinand (survived by Betty) Bast, Richard (survived by Eileen) Bast, Raymond (Kathy) Bast, and Bernice (John) Bock; our dear aunt of 23; great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend of Many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 20, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masses or contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to Carolyn, Jeanette and all the Basts--our special Blow Street neighbors and friends for many, many years. Our hearts are sad with yours! With love, All the Weindels Louise, Paul, Ken, Ellen, Jay, Dave, George, Ed and our late sister Marie
Paulette Weindel
January 7, 2022
