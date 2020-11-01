Menu
Lucille F. Legner

Legner, Lucille F.

Lucille F. Legner passed away peacefully and surrounded by her immediate family on October 6, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on April 19, 1921, she grew up in Chicago and married Everett C. Legner. After moving to Princeton, Illinois with her family, she made Princeton her home for over 40 years. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Everett. She has one daughter, Lenore F. Dean, who resides with her husband and son in St. Louis, MO.

Services: A private memorial service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, in Princeton, IL. Interment will be immediately following the Mass where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Everett in the Oakland Cemetery in Princeton, IL.

Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton, IL.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
