Sindelar, Lucille Justine

(nee Bratton), age 93, of Ballwin, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Anthony Sindelar and cherished mother of Cindy (Brian) Gallagher, John (Pat Holmes) Sindelar, (daughter-in-law Deborah Sindelar), Donna (David Weinberg) Thompson and Andrea Kosinski. She was preceded in death by her children Gregory Sindelar, Jeffrey Sindelar and Julie Phillips. Lucille is survived by her grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Benjamin, Katelin, Abigail, Emma, Jesse, Heather, Elana, Lauren, Gregory, Thomas, Michael and Melissa and great grandchildren Annika, Margaret, Brielle, Grant, Abe, Avery, Michayla, Jesse and Harrison, as well as many nieces and nephews. We will miss her so much and we are grateful that she had a beautiful long life and shared her love and goodness with us all.

Services: Due to COVID-19, the services will be private but can be live-streamed at 10:00 am CST on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9F-6LTyi0CVh83QpYpWpWg There will be a celebration of Lucille's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to one of the following: Gabby Giffords organization dedicated to saving lives from gun violence. https://giffords.org/lawcenter/action/give-glc/ (Please include

[email protected] for gift notification line.) National Breast Cancer Foundation https://fundraise.nbcf.org/mLucilleSindelar