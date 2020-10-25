Massie, Lucille

Lucille was born April 17, 1930 to Hildegard and Ernst Brockmann. She was the oldest child followed by two brothers, Howard and Richard Brockmann. She was Baptized and Confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church Olivette. Lucille graduated from University City High School and worked with bookkeeping.

Lucille married Bill Massie on August 17, 1957 and were married for 56 years. During that time, they worked together at their Shell gas station on Lockwood. They enjoyed their farm, many business trips, vacations, and were very active at their church. Lucille taught Sunday School, took care of altar paraments, and helped prepare many funeral luncheons.

Lucille was asked to be the Godmother for many family members. As time went on, she took care and helped many older family members. Lucille had a heart of gold and we will all miss her.

Services: Funeral Service was held at Glendale Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glendale Lutheran Church Building Fund. www.glendalelc.mystrikingly.com/#giving