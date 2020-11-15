Schwarz, M.D., Luis Herman

at the age of 90, on November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosa Ana Schwarz (1930-2018); loving father and father-in-law of Louis E. Schwarz (Elizabeth Palmieri) of University Park, MD; loving father of Luis Alonso and Elsa; dear grandfather of Stefan Schwarz, and Bruno, Federico, & Leonardo Raab; loving brother of Oscar, Guillermo, Rosa, Kristina, Josefina, Maria, Jorge, Otla, Martha, Romy, Inger Elizabeth, Patty, Elke, and Herman of Lima, Peru; brother-inlaw, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Luis was the son of Oscar Herman Schwarz, a German merchant marine captain from Hamburg who settled in Peru in the early 20th century. Luis was born in Lima, Peru, obtained his bachelors degree from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Peru, and his medical degree from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma of Mexico. Luis completed his medical internship and medical residency in psychiatry at McGill University, Montreal Canada, while working as a research fellow. He immigrated to the United States with his wife Rosa and son Louis, and continued his residency in psychiatry and neurology at Washington University's Malcolm Bliss Mental Health Center in St. Louis. During his tenure as Supervising Psychiatrist at Malcolm Bliss, he co-authored numerous research papers in a variety of psychiatric and neurology journals. His early interests in research and training others led him to become an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University, and subsequently an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at St. Louis University School of Medicine. In 1970 he began his private practice, consulted at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, and was a member of the hospital staff at St. Mary's, Deaconess, St. Anthony's, and Jefferson Memorial. At Jefferson Memorial he served as the Medical Director for their Behavioral Health Services department, and later as the Chairman of the Psychiatric Department. Luis served on a number of local medical societies, and was a distinguished 50 year member of the American Psychiatric Association. In his retirement years, Luis devoted much of his time to writing and publishing his poetry, engaging in spirited philosophical debates with his close circle of friends, and travelling the world with his wife Rosa.

Services: A private memorial service may be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Luis's late wife Rosa, memorial contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis 63132. Online condolences appreciated at www.luptonchapel.com

