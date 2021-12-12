Menu
LuJean Mary Dugan

Dugan, LuJean Mary

(aka "Nana Jean"), 61, passed away at her home in St. Peters, Missouri on November 15, 2021. Nana Jean was born on July 27, 1960 to Dee and Henry Bocklage in Marthasville, Missouri and married the love of her life, Tom Dugan (aka "Pom") almost 40 years ago, to whom she was completely devoted until his death in 2018. Nana Jean laughed easily, was a curious lifetime learner, an athlete even until her last days, an avid art and music lover, and a truly pure, kind, and caring soul. Nana Jean was, in fact, a good cook, and it must be recorded in history that no one made, or will ever make again, mashed potatoes as delicious as Nana Jean's. She loved her grandkids big time. Nana Jean is survived by her stepdaughter Kate and son-in-law Daniel, her grandchildren, William and Caroline, her siblings Diana Harness, Sharon Maccorquodale, and Ron Bocklage, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends near and far. Like her late husband Tom, Nana Jean kept it simple; immediate family have honored her privately. For those wishing to remember Nana Jean in some fashion, a donation to The Carter Center or The Saint Louis Art Museum would be a wonderful way to honor this wonderful, one-of-a-kind woman we will all deeply miss.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
You will always be loved and missed by many.
Rhianna Wright
Friend
December 14, 2021
