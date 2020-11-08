Gulley, Lyle Foxwell, Jr.

Passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the age of 70.

Lyle is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Leslie, and his four loving children, Katie Hanson, (Brett) Kristen Holton, (Rick) Andrea Kaufmann, (Tim) and Lyle Foxwell Gulley lll (Callie) and 9 grandchildren, that thought he hung the moon, (Grace, Patrick & Jack Hanson, Lotsie, Nina & Evie Holton, Ellie & George Kaufmann and soon to be Lyle Foxwell Gulley lV.)

Lyle was born January 30, 1950 to the late Lyle F. and Mary Ruth Gulley in St. Louis. He graduated from Country Day in 1968 and was lucky enough to count his classmates as lifelong friends. He returned to St. Louis after graduating from Johns Hopkins University where he quickly met Leslie and began their happily ever after. Lyle enjoyed a long successful career in both banking and insurance before he retired in 2012. Always an avid golfer, he shared his passion with not only his friends, but also his kids, grandkids, and in-laws. Lyle achieved in every aspect of his life, but especially with his children and wife. There will be an irreparable hole left in their hearts from his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the Gulley family would love for donations to be made to either of Lyle's passions. He loved dogs as much as he loved his family and would be grateful for donations to ASPCA (P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929). Lyle also battled multiple sclerosis for 20 years and was a board member of the National MS Society (P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891) for a number of years. The Gulley Family would like to thank of the staff at Mercy Hospital for all of their attentive care, and most importantly the friends that have been so supportive for so many years.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave. (63122) at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Bellerive Cemetery. Private interment. Visitation will be held at THE LUPTON CHAPEL on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Please send condolences to www.luptonchapel.com.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL