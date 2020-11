Gulley, Lyle Foxwell, Jr.

On Friday, November 6, 2020.

Services: Funeral Mass Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave. (63122) at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment. Visitation at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Tues. from 4-7 p.m.