Pickel, Lyn Bradney

66, passed March 6, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Robert and Harriet, she leaves behind adoring husband Tony; children Meg, Matt, Ann, Brad, Scott, Faye, and Monica; her many grandchildren, the joys of her life; and beloved sisters Nancy, Ann, and Gail.

A woman of prolific accomplishments, Lyn graduated from Illinois College and in 1979 obtained her M.S.W. from the Brown School at Wash U., where she was a Coro Fellow. She was a licensed therapist, author, legal aide, and organizer of school desegregation efforts in St. Louis. She was also deeply dedicated to community service, working tirelessly with local charitable organizations to serve the less fortunate. Outside of work and charity, Lyn filled her life with good friends, food, wine, music, and travels. She was and remains the center of her family and everlasting light of their lives, never to be forgotten.

Services: A small private service will be held on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. For more details, including how to view the service via online stream, please visit the Lupton Chapel website at https://www.luptonchapel.com/obituary/lyn-pickel