St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Lyn Bradney Pickel
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Pickel, Lyn Bradney

66, passed March 6, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Robert and Harriet, she leaves behind adoring husband Tony; children Meg, Matt, Ann, Brad, Scott, Faye, and Monica; her many grandchildren, the joys of her life; and beloved sisters Nancy, Ann, and Gail.

A woman of prolific accomplishments, Lyn graduated from Illinois College and in 1979 obtained her M.S.W. from the Brown School at Wash U., where she was a Coro Fellow. She was a licensed therapist, author, legal aide, and organizer of school desegregation efforts in St. Louis. She was also deeply dedicated to community service, working tirelessly with local charitable organizations to serve the less fortunate. Outside of work and charity, Lyn filled her life with good friends, food, wine, music, and travels. She was and remains the center of her family and everlasting light of their lives, never to be forgotten.

Services: A small private service will be held on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. For more details, including how to view the service via online stream, please visit the Lupton Chapel website at https://www.luptonchapel.com/obituary/lyn-pickel



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
Dear Ann, Gail and Nancy - So sorry about Lyn leaving. We remember her as compassionate and high energy - a very cool person! Sending kind and caring thoughts to all of you. Love ronnie and roxanne from Texas.
Roxanne Gregory and Ron Kant
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. Her kindness and courage was an inspiration to many of us. My sympathy to all of you. May she rest in peace.
Barbara Forst
March 11, 2021
So sorry to learn of Lyn´s passing. A truly kind soul, she touched so many. Condolences to her family. Rest In Peace, Lyn.
Rebecca Passanante
March 10, 2021
