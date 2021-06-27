Menu
Lynda D. Ortwig
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Ortwig, Lynda D.

fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on June 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Ortwig; loving mother of Dawn (Josh) Koch, Tiffany (Jason) Barfield, Scott J. Kempf, and the late John Alan Ortwig, Julie (and the late Danny) McTurnan, Connie (Cliff) Oakey; cherished grandmother of Sean (Angelica), Christina, Alexander, Alyssa, Kailee, Connor, Breanne, Samantha, Ethan, Grant, Ella, Aaylah, Molly, Alan (Helen), Tanya, Brendan, Justin and Layla; great-grandmother of Oliver, Killian, Lorelai and Elizabeth; dear sister of Marilyn ( Stephen) Davies and Nancy Ericson; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Proctor, Agnes Potter, Ruth (Dale) Niemeyer; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Friday, July 2, 9:15 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., to St. Sabina Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, July 1, 4-8 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Jul
2
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Sabina Catholic Church
MO
