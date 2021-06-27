Ortwig, Lynda D.

fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on June 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Ortwig; loving mother of Dawn (Josh) Koch, Tiffany (Jason) Barfield, Scott J. Kempf, and the late John Alan Ortwig, Julie (and the late Danny) McTurnan, Connie (Cliff) Oakey; cherished grandmother of Sean (Angelica), Christina, Alexander, Alyssa, Kailee, Connor, Breanne, Samantha, Ethan, Grant, Ella, Aaylah, Molly, Alan (Helen), Tanya, Brendan, Justin and Layla; great-grandmother of Oliver, Killian, Lorelai and Elizabeth; dear sister of Marilyn ( Stephen) Davies and Nancy Ericson; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Proctor, Agnes Potter, Ruth (Dale) Niemeyer; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Friday, July 2, 9:15 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., to St. Sabina Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, July 1, 4-8 p.m.