Hague, Lynn G.

Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Jayleen Hague (nee Powell); father of William; dear brother-in-law of Howard S. Powell III (Shu-in); uncle of Hannah Powell, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Tues., Dec. 1st from 4-8PM. Funeral and burial private. Memorials to St. Louis Parkinson's Association

appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com