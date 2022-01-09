Menu
Lynn Nathe Kraut
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Kraut, Lynn Nathe

(nee Rau), entered into eternal rest on December 31, 2021, at the age of 61. Lynn is survived by her husband Peter Kraut; parents Paul and Lorraine Rau; sister Pam Campbell; two daughters, Robyn Holtgrewe (Nathe) and Christina Griffin (Nathe); bonus daughters, Shauna Bauknecht (Manning) and Amanda Kraut; grandchildren, Shelby and Wyatt Holtgrewe, Danica and Chase Griffin; bonus grandchildren, Kayden, Parker, and Savannah Bauknecht; and extended family.

Lynn was a beautiful, energetic soul who was loved by so many, possessed an amazing love of life and great passion in all endeavors. She was always willing to share her knowledge, lend a listening ear, and freely give her wonderful laughs and hugs to those close to her. Her passion for horses led her to find her calling as the manager of the Golden Horseshoe Tack Shop where she shared her love of horses with many, while still occasionally taking time for a trail ride with Pete and friends. Lynn was very involved with Gateway Austrian Shepherd Club, ASCA, and AKC organizations. Lynn has never known a stranger and is loved by so many. She will be profoundly missed by all.

Services: A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. For more info see Schrader.com. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brookdale Farms
7916 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
