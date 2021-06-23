Dighton, Mabel Ann

(nee Hamblin) was born to Nelson and Thelma Hamblin on June 18, 1935 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was predeceased by her parents, her son Alan Robert (4years old). her brother Richard Hamblin, and her sister Darlene Baumgartner. She is survived by her husband Robert, Ellisville MO, son Mark (Sergey) Brooklyn, NY, daughter Denise Saunders, Ballwin MO, grandchildren Shanna Saunders, Geneva, IL, and Curtis Saunders, Maplewood MN. She is also survived by sisters Betty Jo (Earl) Smith, Truckee CA and Judie (Gerald) Henderson, Marion IA.

Mabel attended several schools in Iowa and Illinois as her father moved to practice his trade as a dairy herdsman. She graduated from Coggon High School in Iowa in 1953. Mabel married Robert Duane Dighton on June 18, 1955 in Cedar Rapids, IA. They lived in Brentwood, MO for 6 months before Robert entered the Air Force. They lived in San Antonio and Houston, Texas, and Biloxi, Mississippi for three years. Their first son, Alan Robert, was born in Houston and died at the age of four. Their second child, Mark Duane, was born on June 24, 1959 in Biloxi. In January 1960, Mabel and Robert returned to St. Louis to start a career at McDonnell Aircraft Company. They lived in Hazelwood, MO and Florissant MO for the next 29 years. Their daughter, Denise Ann, was born on June 6, 1963. Mabel was very active in St. Andrew UMC for all of this period. She was Director of the St. Andrew Preschool for most of this time, and added the duties of Christian Education Assistant to the pastor later. Mabel was very effective in these positions while also very ably handling her children's education and development needs. The St. Andrew congregation benefited greatly from Mabel's organizational skills and dedication to the church, along with her children's evident benefits from her outstanding mothering skills.

Mabel moved with her husband to Vienna, Virginia in August 1989 when Robert was transferred to the Washington, D.C. office of McDonnell Douglas. She was active in several activities of the Andrew Chapel UMC during the 12 years they lived in Vienna. She also made many friends in the community and was especially happy with managing a dining-out group.

Mabel returned to Missouri in August 2001 after Robert's retirement due to health reasons. They built a house in O'Fallon MO in which they lived for 18 years. Mabel was again active in Cornerstone UMC in the missions area. She was chairperson of the Cornerstone UMC Mission Committee for most of this period, and she also volunteered regularly at a St Charles County food pantry. She was an enthusiastic participant in the Cover Girls quilting group and also made many quilts at home. Quilting was her passion.

In December 2019, they moved to the Gambrill Garden Senior Living Community in Ellisville, MO to be near their daughter in Ballwin, MO, and to experience a new lifestyle. This new experience was greatly impacted by the COVID 19 epidemic and Mabel's dementia worsened. She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital emergency room on her wedding anniversary (66 years) on June 12 She was diagnosed with brain bleeding and died peacefully in the hospital on June 17, one day before her 86th birthday.

Mabel was proud of the education and lifestyle successes of her children, Mark and Denise and especially proud of her grandchildren's, Shanna and Curtis, education and early career successes.

Mabel enjoyed meeting people, conversations with friends and strangers, and had an infectious laugh. She loved to travel in the States and internationally.

