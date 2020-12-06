Menu
Mabel M. Bruns
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Bruns, Mabel M.

November 28, 2020. Mabel was born in Walnut Hill, Illinois on Aug 5, 1927 to William and Winnie Hamilton. She died on November 28, 2020 in St Louis, MO. After moving to St Louis, she met and married George S. Bruns, and pursued a career in nursing. Mabel loved to play golf, tennis, bridge and most of all, taking her grandchildren to all the fun places in St Louis.

Survivors include two daughters: Katherine (Paul) Schneider and Donna Snarzyk; twelve grandchildren: Jennifer (Greg), Arthur, Jacob (Anne), Steven (Samantha), Julia, Matthew, Anna (Steve), Michael (Meghan), Jessica (Ben), Cynthia, George, and Jeneva; eleven great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sons: George, Gary, and John.

Services were held privately at Valhalla Chapel of Memories. Memorial contributions may be made to an area food bank in memory of Mabel. www.valhallafunerals.net



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
