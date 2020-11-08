Ebeling, Madeleine Heade

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, left us on October 30th, 2020, at the age of 88.

Married for 67 years to James Ebeling; cherished mother of 10 children: Tim, Katie Corrigan, Dan (Kathleen), Patrick (Erin), Terry, Michael (Elizabeth), Matt (Kathleen), Molly Koppes (Seth), Maggie Ebeling, and Sean (Rachel). Proud and loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren: Madeleine (Mark), Matt, Mary Kate, Pat Corrigan, Sean Corrigan, Darby, Declan, Carolyn (Rachel), Mollie, Ethan, Sally, Jessica Cohan (Chasen), Remy Koppes (Thomasine), Gabby Koppes, Christo Meier, Allie Meier, Amelia Meier, Timmy Meier, Maris, Lucy, and Bridget; and 3 great-grandchildren: Adelaide Cohan, Harlow Cohan, Savannah Cohan. And special stuffed companion, Muttsie.

Madi was truly one-of-a-kind. Irreplaceable. Once you met Madi, you never forgot her. She possessed a child-like wonder and spirit felt by all those she encountered. A true force of nature and voracious reader, Madi embraced the challenge of the daily crossword puzzle with as much determination as she followed her beloved Redbirds. She used paintbrushes that must have contained a single bristle to create the most minutely detailed and spectacular works of art. Madi's quick wit and unique sense of humor were unrivaled. Her roaring laugh, eternal.

Above all else, Madi's commitment and devotion to her family were unrelenting. Together with her soulmate and partner in crime, Jimmy, she instilled in her children a deep love of the written word, education, and loyalty to each other. G.G. (Goofy Grandma) adored her grandchildren and participating in every kind of mischief with them. She treasured each moment with them.

Madi has gifted us with so many stories to share and so many laughs to remember. Throw conventional wisdom to the wind, and always ask forgiveness, not permission.

Services: Mass with intentions will be celebrated on Sunday, January 3, 2021, @ St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church, 10:00 a.m., CST. The Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be extended at www.luptonchapel.com.

