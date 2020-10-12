Martin, Mae

97, departed this earth to join her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020. Mae was the daughter of Henry Handlong and Edna Gerding Handlong, wife of Walter E. Martin, and sister to Marvin Handlong, Jeanette Hamlette and Mary Anne Belcher, all of whom are deceased. Mae leaves behind to cherish her memory her only son, Thomas Allan Martin, of Houston, Texas.

She was born in Warrenton, Missouri and was retired from Barnes Hospital after 42 years as Director of Admissions.

Mae loved her summer trips to Sister Bay, Wisconsin to visit her dear friends, but most all she loved reading the Bible, reading books about the Bible, and reading books about persons in the Bible. She cherished her time spent teaching and leading Bible studies with Bible Studies Fellowship (BSF).

Services: The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at Kirkwood Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10-11 at the Church. Memorial Contributions may be left to the Bible Study Fellowship or the American Diabetes Association. Entombment at Bellerive Indoor Mausoleum.

