Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mae Martin

Martin, Mae

97, departed this earth to join her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020. Mae was the daughter of Henry Handlong and Edna Gerding Handlong, wife of Walter E. Martin, and sister to Marvin Handlong, Jeanette Hamlette and Mary Anne Belcher, all of whom are deceased. Mae leaves behind to cherish her memory her only son, Thomas Allan Martin, of Houston, Texas.

She was born in Warrenton, Missouri and was retired from Barnes Hospital after 42 years as Director of Admissions.

Mae loved her summer trips to Sister Bay, Wisconsin to visit her dear friends, but most all she loved reading the Bible, reading books about the Bible, and reading books about persons in the Bible. She cherished her time spent teaching and leading Bible studies with Bible Studies Fellowship (BSF).

Services: The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at Kirkwood Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10-11 at the Church. Memorial Contributions may be left to the Bible Study Fellowship or the American Diabetes Association. Entombment at Bellerive Indoor Mausoleum.

www.valhallafunerals.net



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kirkwood Baptist Church
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Kirkwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.