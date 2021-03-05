Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mae Palans
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Palans, Mae

March 1, 2021 beloved wife of the late Hyman R. Palans; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd Palans (Deborah); dear grandmother of Emily Palans and Samantha Muser (Ben); dear great-grandmother of August "Gus" Mulkey, Regan "Coco" Mulkey and Theodore "Teddy" Muser; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Pauline Motchan (late Paul) and the late Harvey Sherman (late Evelyn); dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May all your family find comfort in the wonderful memories and beautiful legacy that Mae created while with you. May her memory be a blessing.
Lucy and Charlie Foxman
March 26, 2021
Dear Lloyd and family, I am sorry for your loss. Billy was such a bright beautiful woman. She and my father, Lewis Tash, were first cousins and were always close. I visited her a few years ago when she still lived on Sarah Place. May her memory be a blessing.
Rae Ellen Tash
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results