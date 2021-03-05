Palans, Mae

March 1, 2021 beloved wife of the late Hyman R. Palans; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd Palans (Deborah); dear grandmother of Emily Palans and Samantha Muser (Ben); dear great-grandmother of August "Gus" Mulkey, Regan "Coco" Mulkey and Theodore "Teddy" Muser; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Pauline Motchan (late Paul) and the late Harvey Sherman (late Evelyn); dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE