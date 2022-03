Dear Holly and Family, I first met Mal at an American School Health Association Conference when I was a grad student at WIU. He was introduced to me by my professors and friends. We became friends and I valued his friendship, loyalty, and wisdom. He helped me through a very difficult time in my life, when my husband and I lost our son. His compassion, understanding and words of wisdom gave me comfort. He was a good man! I was so happy when he said he’d met someone and was getting married. And he was so excited about your daughter’s birth. Although we haven’t seen each other in several years, he will be missed, I know by all his friends. I hope that your treasured memories will bring you comfort.

Deb Cummens Friend June 4, 2021