Crooks, Maleen Anne

Maleen Anne Crooks (Peterson), 84, passed away on March 18, 2021 in Creve Coeur, MO. Maleen was born in Kirksville, MO on March 11, 1937. She spent her professional career as a nurse. Maleen is survived by her son, John (Kathleen) Crooks, her daughter Susan Leatherberry, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lee Crooks and her parents John and Gladys Peterson.

Services: A memorial service will be held in Kirksville, MO.