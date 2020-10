Orth, Mamie Ruth

88, Entered into rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John W. "Red" Orth; beloved mother, G'ma, Nana and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129) on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 am until Service at 12:30 pm. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.