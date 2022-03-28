Menu
Marc S. Holtzman
Holtzman, Marc S.

March 26, 2022. Beloved son of the late Henry and the late Jacqueline Holtzman; dear brother and brother-in-law of Kenny, Bobby (Paula) and Janice (Dan); dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin, and special friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 650 White Road. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to Stray Rescue or the Humane Society of St. Louis.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2022.
