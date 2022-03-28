Holtzman, Marc S.

March 26, 2022. Beloved son of the late Henry and the late Jacqueline Holtzman; dear brother and brother-in-law of Kenny, Bobby (Paula) and Janice (Dan); dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin, and special friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 650 White Road. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to Stray Rescue or the Humane Society of St. Louis.

