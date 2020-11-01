Abeln, Marcella "Marcy"

(nee Whaley) died peacefully at her home in Crestwood, Missouri on October 30th of 2020 at the age of 71.

Marcy is survived by her husband, Dave Abeln; children, Chris Saulter (Joshua), Chris Gresham (Tom), Scott Abeln (Keely), and Bob Abeln; grandchildren, Evan & Addyson Gresham, Kendal & Audrey Abeln; siblings, Donald Whaley (Kay), Charles Whaley (Georgeann), and Dorothy Guerrero. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett Whaley, Louise Hohl (nee Massman); brother, Everett (Joe) Whaley; sisters, Delia Hartmann (Alfred), Shirley Peirick (Leo), Marguerite (Margie) Stephens (Chuck), Carol Kueker; brother-in-law, Clemente Guerrero.

Marcy was born on August 24th, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri to Everett and Louise Whaley, and was the youngest of nine children. She graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in 1967. She married David Abeln, of Crestwood Plumbing, in 2005. Marcy lived a full life and impacted many people's lives. She was loved by many and returned that love in many ways. Kutis Affton Service