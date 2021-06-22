Menu
Marcella Fern Arbogast
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Arbogast, Marcella Fern

Marcella Fern Arbogast (Marcy) originally from St. Louis, transitioned peacefully on Saturday afternoon June 19th surrounded by her loving family. Marcy was born April 18th, 1935 to Gladys and Francis Keune. Marcy will be remembered for her love of dancing, Elvis, her children, and many grandchildren as well as her constant desire to help others.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children; Leo Murphy (Janet), Betty Rohmann, Michael Rafert, Stephen Ledbetter (Cindy), Jim Arbogast (Sherry), Becky Funkhouser (Gary), Phillip Andy Arbogast (Doris), and Mark Arbogast (Laurian), her 32 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great- grandchildren. To the end Marcy wanted to be in the service of others. She donated her remains to science.

Services: A memorial is being planned; family and friends will be notified of the location, date, and time once the plans are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Marcy's name to the American Cancer Society

Donate https://donate3.cancer.org/?utm_id=bi_cmp-376575966_adg-1232552754527847_ad-77034669829174_kwd-77034726482685:loc-190_dev-c_ext-_prd-_sig-c3589fc36cbc1d16735cff13a9be73e7&msclkid=c3589fc36cbc1d16735cff13a9be73e7&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm;_campaign=(B) American Cancer Society - Exact&utm_term=American Cancer Society&utm_content=A1 Today | The American Cancer Society.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday July 18th at Broemmelsiek Park 1795 Hwy DD from 11am to 5pm. Lunch will be catered. It will be at the Hilltop Group area pavilion near the north entrance (follow the balloons) a park map is attached.
Sherry Arbogast
June 26, 2021
My Prayers are with the Arbogast Family.
John Angelo Catalano
Friend
June 22, 2021
I´m going to miss you mama
Andy
Family
June 22, 2021
