Arbogast, Marcella Fern

Marcella Fern Arbogast (Marcy) originally from St. Louis, transitioned peacefully on Saturday afternoon June 19th surrounded by her loving family. Marcy was born April 18th, 1935 to Gladys and Francis Keune. Marcy will be remembered for her love of dancing, Elvis, her children, and many grandchildren as well as her constant desire to help others.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children; Leo Murphy (Janet), Betty Rohmann, Michael Rafert, Stephen Ledbetter (Cindy), Jim Arbogast (Sherry), Becky Funkhouser (Gary), Phillip Andy Arbogast (Doris), and Mark Arbogast (Laurian), her 32 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great- grandchildren. To the end Marcy wanted to be in the service of others. She donated her remains to science.

Services: A memorial is being planned; family and friends will be notified of the location, date, and time once the plans are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Marcy's name to the American Cancer Society

Donate to the American Cancer Society.