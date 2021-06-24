Elkin, Marcella Marie

(nee Jarvis) Monday, June 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Bob Elkin; dear mother of Marty (Will Ridings) Freihaut, Bob Jr. (Lydia) and Don (Kate) Elkin; dear grandmother of Shane (Dionna), Angel (David), Joshua, Bob III, Jeffrey (Courtney) and Brandy (Chris); dear great-grandmother of Caleb, Dylon, Alexyss, Christian, Robby IV, Jaren, Zane and the late Tyler; dear great-great-grandmother Kylo. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 28, 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to the Shriner's Hospital for Children appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.