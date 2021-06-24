Menu
Marcella Marie Elkin
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Elkin, Marcella Marie

(nee Jarvis) Monday, June 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Bob Elkin; dear mother of Marty (Will Ridings) Freihaut, Bob Jr. (Lydia) and Don (Kate) Elkin; dear grandmother of Shane (Dionna), Angel (David), Joshua, Bob III, Jeffrey (Courtney) and Brandy (Chris); dear great-grandmother of Caleb, Dylon, Alexyss, Christian, Robby IV, Jaren, Zane and the late Tyler; dear great-great-grandmother Kylo. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 28, 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to the Shriner's Hospital for Children appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
28
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
