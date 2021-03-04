Menu
Marcella Norma Lorch

Lorch, Marcella Norma

Loved wife, mother, grandmother died Sunday February 14th 2021 in Farmington Missouri. She was St Louis born and a graduate of St Elizabeth Academy. Known as Sally, she is survived by six children, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Randolph Joseph Lorch her husband (1996) of fifty three years and her younger sister Jean Irene Becker (2020).

In her 100 years full of life, she often said the thing she was proudest of was her family. Her family is proudest of her.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
Sharon, I can't begin to share all the childhood memories I have with you and your entire family. Your mother was quite amazing and determined to live life to the fullest. "The apple does not fall far from the tree". Love to you and your entire family as you celebrate her life. Joyce
Joyce Snyder
March 4, 2021
Sharon. Your mother was a beautiful woman and I have very fond memories of her during our high school years. What a grand life of 100 years. Steve and I send our condolences and blessings to your entire family.
Susan E. Cox
March 4, 2021
