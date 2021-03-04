Lorch, Marcella Norma

Loved wife, mother, grandmother died Sunday February 14th 2021 in Farmington Missouri. She was St Louis born and a graduate of St Elizabeth Academy. Known as Sally, she is survived by six children, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Randolph Joseph Lorch her husband (1996) of fifty three years and her younger sister Jean Irene Becker (2020).

In her 100 years full of life, she often said the thing she was proudest of was her family. Her family is proudest of her.