Mercille, Marcella "Marcie"

(nee Martin), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 97. Devoted mother of Ronnie (Judy) Mercille, Pam (Robert) Ellstrom, and the late Neal Mercille (wife Mary survives). She is also survived by five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Marcie was a loving Granny, GG, and "Granddogma." She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private services were held, burial took place in St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Backstoppers or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.