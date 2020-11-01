Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marcella "Marcie" Mercille

Mercille, Marcella "Marcie"

(nee Martin), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 97. Devoted mother of Ronnie (Judy) Mercille, Pam (Robert) Ellstrom, and the late Neal Mercille (wife Mary survives). She is also survived by five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Marcie was a loving Granny, GG, and "Granddogma." She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private services were held, burial took place in St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Backstoppers or Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Visit Baue.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.