St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Marcia F. Buterin
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Buterin, Marcia F.

(nee Fjelde) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife for 55 years of Jerome Buterin. Dearest mother of Stephen (Kristyn) and Mark (Ladora) Buterin. Loving grandmother of Leo, Oskar, Betty Rose and Simon Buterin and Zoe Raft. Dear sister of Andrea (the late Ronald) Langeberg. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy MO. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur MO and again Saturday morning 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Sep
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy, MO
Sep
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
such wonderful memories we have of our years knowing you and Jerry of the last 60 years of sharing our lives. You and the family are in our prayers. God loves you. Hugs. Peace Noreen Petersen Dempsey. May her soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.
Noreen Dempsey
Friend
October 2, 2021
She was the wife of my godfather. With a good sense of humor and prayer, she was a happy person and I enjoyed talking to her. I looked forward to visiting the family on my trips back from Hong Kong. Rest in peace!
Michael Sloboda
Friend
September 23, 2021
Dear Jerry, Andrea and families, Bob, Tina and Cathy, California cousins of Marcia (our moms were sisters, Norma and Helen) send our condolences. May you find peace and comfort in the love of family and friends.
Biorn Family
September 17, 2021
God must have needed that another angel for a very specific task. Thank you Father for ultimate healing. May Marcia rest in peace.
Dan & Carol Gettemeier
Friend
September 17, 2021
Jerry..,for some reason I decided to look at the Post-Dispatch paper yesterday morning ...and saw Marcia's Obituary. I am so sorry for the loss of your life's partner. I do hope your family is close by and can provide emotional support at this time. My deepest condolences. You are in my thoughts,
Nancy B Heidenreich (Scottsdle, AZ)
Other
September 16, 2021
Jerry and family, We are so sorry to hear of Marcia´s passing. She was a great person and a fighter no matter what she faced. She will be missed by many. Rest In Peace Marcia.
Joe and Roberta Yoffie
Friend
September 15, 2021
Dear Jerry and family, So sorry to read of Marcia's passing. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts, and prayers for you all.
Helen and Tom Etling
September 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about your wife. Remember God is with you.
Mary Beth Purdy
Friend
September 15, 2021
Bless you Marcia. What a wonderful Aunt. Many great memories will be cherished forever! We will miss you. You are loved beyond. Hugs and prayers to everyone!! Teresa (Langeberg) and Dean Somers
Teresa Somers
Family
September 14, 2021
Marcia lived next door to The Harrington’s always was praying for my brother. We loved Marcia. Marcia had a great sense of humor and loved to have long talks. Absolutely Beautiful. Mrs.Marcia Buterin will be Missed and we’ll leave this planet but and never leave our Hearts ❤. Mary Harrington.
Mary Harrington
Neighbor
September 14, 2021
Our hearts are with you today and always, we have so many warm, wonderful memories of Marcia. Please know we are thinking of all of you, sending big hugs, and praying for peace and comfort. So very grateful for so many wonderful memories together. With love, Jennie Fjelde and Kristin & Mike Tasler
Jennie and Kristin Fjelde
Family
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results