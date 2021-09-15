Buterin, Marcia F.

(nee Fjelde) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife for 55 years of Jerome Buterin. Dearest mother of Stephen (Kristyn) and Mark (Ladora) Buterin. Loving grandmother of Leo, Oskar, Betty Rose and Simon Buterin and Zoe Raft. Dear sister of Andrea (the late Ronald) Langeberg. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy MO. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur MO and again Saturday morning 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

