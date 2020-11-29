O'Connell, Marcia Lee

(nee Brown), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis O'Connell; dearest godmother of the Rev. Teresa Danieley (Jonathan); dear "Grandma Marcia" to Lucille, Ruby Frances & Theodore; dear friend of Phyllis Jacobson, Lynn Stanley, Jane Sanders, Dee Meyer, and Gerry Chrisman. Marcia taught English at Normandy High School from 1961 - 1992. She was passionate about public education, classical music and caring for animals.

Services: Due to COVID, visitation, funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SLPS Foundation - Mann Elementary PTO Fund 866 or the PI Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, 666 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis MO 63119-3529; attn. Lynna Overby.