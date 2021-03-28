Menu
Marcia Lee Pass
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Pass, Marcia Lee

born October 10, 1940 in Burlington, NC passed away March 25, 2021 in St. Louis, MO beloved wife of Robert Pass for 59 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robyn Pass Handy (Dave) of Blanch, NC and the late Cliff Pass; dear grandmother of Mackenzie Coltman Pass of Atlanta, GA and Carly Anne Pass of Prairie Village, KS.

Marcia was a devoted volunteer with the Jewish Hospital Auxiliary for over 20 years. She was an avid gardener, chef and loved to entertain friends and family in her home.

Her two granddaughters were the light of her life and Marcia was so proud of her daughter and son-in-law whose love of animals evolved into running an animal rescue.

Marcia donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine for medical research. Memorial donations preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132. No home visitation please. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Our thoughts are with you Robert and Robyn. We send our LOVE from Florida, and will never forget Marci's Dinner Parties.
Ellen and Jack Deutsch
March 29, 2021
Robyn, I want to express my sincerest sympathy, to you and your family, on the passing of your mother. I hope you can find peace and comfort in knowing that your mother is now in a better place. Peace. GARY
Gary Muenster
March 28, 2021
