Pass, Marcia Lee

born October 10, 1940 in Burlington, NC passed away March 25, 2021 in St. Louis, MO beloved wife of Robert Pass for 59 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robyn Pass Handy (Dave) of Blanch, NC and the late Cliff Pass; dear grandmother of Mackenzie Coltman Pass of Atlanta, GA and Carly Anne Pass of Prairie Village, KS.

Marcia was a devoted volunteer with the Jewish Hospital Auxiliary for over 20 years. She was an avid gardener, chef and loved to entertain friends and family in her home.

Her two granddaughters were the light of her life and Marcia was so proud of her daughter and son-in-law whose love of animals evolved into running an animal rescue.

Marcia donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine for medical research. Memorial donations preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132. No home visitation please. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE