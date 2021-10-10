Babka, Margaret "Peggy" M.

(nee Tracy), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October, 4, 2021. Beloved mother of Joseph E. (Jill) Babka, Mary Jo Wright, M.D., and Tracy (Robert) Kuttler; dear grandmother of Josephine Babka, Erin and Alison Kuttler; dear sister of Dorothy (Russell) Kelly, Andrew (Carol) Tracy, Bernadine (Ralph) Schmidt, Mary Louise (Carl) Hubert, Jimmie (Carol) Tracy, Joseph (Nell) Tracy, and the late Virginia (LeRoy) Bouquet,

Catherine (Jack) Kelly, Rev. Dan (Cassie), Vera, Thomas (Fran), and Edward M. Tracy; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, friend, and former wife of the late Dr. Joseph J. Babka.

Services: Memorial visitation at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W. Lockwood, 63119 on Saturday, October 23, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment S/S Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters appreciated.

