St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Margaret M. "Peggy" Babka
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Babka, Margaret "Peggy" M.

(nee Tracy), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October, 4, 2021. Beloved mother of Joseph E. (Jill) Babka, Mary Jo Wright, M.D., and Tracy (Robert) Kuttler; dear grandmother of Josephine Babka, Erin and Alison Kuttler; dear sister of Dorothy (Russell) Kelly, Andrew (Carol) Tracy, Bernadine (Ralph) Schmidt, Mary Louise (Carl) Hubert, Jimmie (Carol) Tracy, Joseph (Nell) Tracy, and the late Virginia (LeRoy) Bouquet,

Catherine (Jack) Kelly, Rev. Dan (Cassie), Vera, Thomas (Fran), and Edward M. Tracy; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, friend, and former wife of the late Dr. Joseph J. Babka.

Services: Memorial visitation at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W. Lockwood, 63119 on Saturday, October 23, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment S/S Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters appreciated.

www.kriegshausermortuary.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Mary Queen of Peace
676 W. Lockwood, MO
Oct
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Mary Queen of Peace
676 W. Lockwood, MO
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of your mother,s passing. I would love to hear from one of you.
Joan bartoni
October 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about your Mom's passing. God bless her.
Maria Frazier
October 13, 2021
Peggy will be missed. Such a loving lady. My love and thoughts to the whole family.
Paula Canavan
October 11, 2021
