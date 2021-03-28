Menu
Margaret Jane "Bunny" Boyd
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Boyd, Margaret Jane "Bunny"

95 of Chesterfield, MO passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side at The Willows at Brooking Park, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Bunny was born to James and Ella Burnett at Onawa Lake, Maine on September 20, 1925 and resided in Bangor, Maine until her marriage. She graduated from Husson Business College and was employed by Gulf Oil and Northeast Airlines. Prior to moving to Chesterfield in 2008, she spent 52 years in Niceville, Florida following her husband's retirement at Eglin Air Force Base.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, Lt. Col (USAF ret.) Richard G. Boyd in 2000 and by her son Michael in 2011. She is survived by her daughter Terrilyn Jane Boyd (Jacobs) of Chesterfield, MO; her grandsons Richard "Rex" (Katie) Boyd of Santa Rosa, CA and Michael (Leah) Jacobs of Fayetteville, AR and granddaughter Samantha Jane (Joey) Clarke of St. Louis; and great-grandchildren Madelyn and Mackenzie of Santa Rosa, Cohen and Keller of Fayetteville and August and Patrick of St. Louis; sister-in-law Hilda Burnett of So. Hamilton, MA; niece and nephew, Stevie and Terrance.

Bunny found joy in simplicity: cooking for friends and family, spending time with her (great) grandchildren, and corresponding with friends around the globe. She was deeply proud of her country and her late husband's service in the United States Air Force.

At her request, there will be no formal service. Memorial contributions would be welcomed at Shriner's Hospital for Children, the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia Research Foundation of America. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Mortuary West Chapel kriegshausermortuary.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Boyd's life is a story that will be made everlasting by the love of family and friends who were privileged to know her. I was a young neighbor in Valparaiso, FL so many years ago and have only happy memories of Mrs. Boyd. My condolences to Terri and the entire family.
Maria Michlo Michaelson
Neighbor
April 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies. Bunny and our mother Billie Broderick, who passed away in 2015, were dear friends at The Willows.
Bill and Penny Broderick
March 28, 2021
My sympathies to the family. Many a happy day was spent at the Boyd’s home across the bayou.
Elaine Johnson McMahon
Friend
March 28, 2021
