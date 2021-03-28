Boyd, Margaret Jane "Bunny"

95 of Chesterfield, MO passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side at The Willows at Brooking Park, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Bunny was born to James and Ella Burnett at Onawa Lake, Maine on September 20, 1925 and resided in Bangor, Maine until her marriage. She graduated from Husson Business College and was employed by Gulf Oil and Northeast Airlines. Prior to moving to Chesterfield in 2008, she spent 52 years in Niceville, Florida following her husband's retirement at Eglin Air Force Base.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, Lt. Col (USAF ret.) Richard G. Boyd in 2000 and by her son Michael in 2011. She is survived by her daughter Terrilyn Jane Boyd (Jacobs) of Chesterfield, MO; her grandsons Richard "Rex" (Katie) Boyd of Santa Rosa, CA and Michael (Leah) Jacobs of Fayetteville, AR and granddaughter Samantha Jane (Joey) Clarke of St. Louis; and great-grandchildren Madelyn and Mackenzie of Santa Rosa, Cohen and Keller of Fayetteville and August and Patrick of St. Louis; sister-in-law Hilda Burnett of So. Hamilton, MA; niece and nephew, Stevie and Terrance.

Bunny found joy in simplicity: cooking for friends and family, spending time with her (great) grandchildren, and corresponding with friends around the globe. She was deeply proud of her country and her late husband's service in the United States Air Force.

At her request, there will be no formal service. Memorial contributions would be welcomed at Shriner's Hospital for Children, the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia Research Foundation of America. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Mortuary West Chapel kriegshausermortuary.com