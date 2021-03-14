Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Margaret A. Buechter
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Buechter, Margaret A.

March 9, 2021. Vis. Mon., March 15, 5-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home (St. Ann). Mass Tues., March 16, 9:30 a.m. All Souls Church, Overland. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd. , Saint Ann, MO
Mar
16
Funeral
9:30a.m.
All Souls Church
9550 Tennyson (Overland), MO
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
Mr. Buechter's 7th Grade Class
March 17, 2021
As a retired teacher with Kenn at St. Mary’s High School, I want to express my sympathies to the entire Buechter family. Due to Covid restrictions I am unable to make the wake. Know that my prayers are with the entire family.
Sincerely
Francis Sohm
Francis Sohm
Coworker
March 14, 2021
"Margaret was a loving and devout mother modeling her faith..." This speaks to all of us who were lucky enough to know a truly beautiful lady like Margaret. She blessed us all with a Grace and Class that is too often missing in our time.
Michael Buechter
Family
March 11, 2021
