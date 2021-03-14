As a retired teacher with Kenn at St. Mary’s High School, I want to express my sympathies to the entire Buechter family. Due to Covid restrictions I am unable to make the wake. Know that my prayers are with the entire family. Sincerely Francis Sohm
"Margaret was a loving and devout mother modeling her faith..." This speaks to all of us who were lucky enough to know a truly beautiful lady like Margaret. She blessed us all with a Grace and Class that is too often missing in our time.