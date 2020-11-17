Flood, Margaret Catherine Shelton

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, she left us on November 14th, 2020, at the age of 95.

Married for 33 years to her beloved husband Bob, Maggie was preceded in death by him and her sister Mary. She is the cherished mother of three children: Mike (Jeanne), Mark (Rebecca), and Meg O'Hagan (Chris), and the proud and loving grandmother of six: Grayson, Molly, Emmett, Patrick, Finn, and Rory.

She was independent and forthright, earning a degree from Fontbonne College and launching a successful career in the fashion industry. A decade later, this connected her serendipitously with the love of her life, Bob Flood. Maggie's stand-in session as a shoe model for a magazine advertisement led a mutual friend to help Bob "meet this pair of legs." The rest is history. Their life-long love affair that lasted until her final day. Even though dad left us some 29 years ago, she never wavered in her love for him.

Her darling Bob brought light and laughter to Maggie's life. It's not too often that one meets their one true love, but this was Maggie's and Bob's good fortune. She was the yin to his yang, complementing him in oh-so many ways. Once, after Dad delivered one of his well practiced wise-cracks that brought down the house, she retorted dryly, without missing a beat, "I'm tired of that kind of humor." It was that kind of relationship.

As a frugal child of the Great Depression, she turned her garage into a cabinet of curiosities, full of keepsakes, mementos, and oddities that you might need -- who knows when. Despite a modest upbringing, she never wanted for anything. Instead, she filled her and her family's life with fun, friends, laughter, and giving. She combined her love of people with a desire to contribute, and she worked tirelessly - always organizing some event - at school, the church, or the Wellston Center (her special favorite). She brought light and laughter to all of her charitable endeavors. The Archdiocese honored Maggie with the Cardinal Rigali Service Award in 2009.

We are saddened by her passing and will miss her dearly. But her long life, well lived on her own terms, is a cause for celebration. She passed peacefully to an even better place. We are sure she is celebrating now in heaven, reunited with Bob and with her own parents, her sister Mary, and so many other family and dear friends. We think especially of Betty, Amelia, and Billie, who brought so much joy to her life here on earth.

We thank the many people who supported her in her later years, especially her neighbors, Craig and Judy, who helped out daily after dad was gone, and the angelic nuns, nurses, and aides at the Mother of Good Counsel home, who comforted her throughout the past two years.

Mom, the world is truly a better place for having had you in it. That is all anyone can ask. God bless.

Services: Due to the pandemic, we will celebrate a family-only Mass and burial this week. A memorial Mass and celebration will be planned next year, when everyone can gather and truly celebrate her life in a way that she would have wanted.

Donations: Memorials may be made to the Wellston Center, either online at www.wellstoncenter.org, or by check to: The Wellston Center, P.O. Box 11969, St. Louis, MO, 63112-0069.

