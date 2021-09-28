Coleman, Margaret Mary Oslica

94, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:55 PM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.

Services: There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. October 1, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Matthew Flatley and Father Richard Frank will officiate. Burial will be at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

Friends and Family are invited to Mrs. Coleman's Life Celebration at a Visitation that will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m.

Mrs. Coleman was born February 21, 1927, in Hannibal, Missouri to Steve Oslica and Mary Kitsock Oslica.

Mrs. Coleman was married to Joseph Coleman on October 4, 1952 at Holy Cross Church in Ilasco, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2015.

Survivors include her brother, Steve S. Oslica Sr. of Ellisville, Missouri, sister, Dolores A. Oslica Treat of Hannibal, Missouri, nieces and nephews, Steven Oslica Jr. (Anna) of St. Louis, Missouri, John Oslica (Emily) of Union, Kentucky, David Oslica (Rose) of Hannibal, Missouri, Christine Treat Bushyhead (Bob) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Christopher Treat (Margaret) of Kansas City, Missouri and Richard Treat (Sharon) of St. Charles, Missouri, special friend and "Adopted Daughter by Love", Lauri Cross-Fink and very special neighbors and dear friends, Rick and Robin Domzalski.

Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Cornelius P. Treat and sister-in-law, Kathryn A. Brown Oslica.

Mrs. Coleman worked professionally for Franklin Finance, and then Franklin Equity Leasing Co. (FELCO) as the Assistant Secretary. Mrs. Coleman lived in the St. Louis area for over 50 years and retired in Hannibal in 1999. She was a devoted Catholic by faith and attended Holy Family Catholic Church. Mrs. Coleman was an accomplished pianist and organist, as well as an active parish member of St. Williams Parish in St. Louis. . It was her utmost pleasure to act as extended family for priests needing a place to stay or a warm meal. Mrs. Coleman cherished her family above all, always celebrating and attending family events. Her spirit will be missed by her many loved ones.

Pallbearers will be Steve Oslica Sr., John Oslica, Steve Oslica Jr., Christopher Treat, Richard Treat and Jacob Treat.

Honorary Pallbearers will be David Oslica and Charlie Cross.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ilasco Holy Cross Church Association. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.