Margaret Louise Eastman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Eastman, Margaret Louise

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the age of 93. Born April 13, 1927 to the late James McGregor Sr., and Blanche McGregor in Makanda, IL. She was married 67 years to Evan V. Eastman. She was a dedicated loving mother, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great-grandmother of 2. She is survived by three sons, Roger (Susan) of St. Charles, MO, Ronald (Rosanne) of St. Louis County, MO, Richard (Audrey) of St. Peters, MO. She was also preceded in death by her brother James D. McGregor, Jr.

Margaret was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Ladies Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO, where visitation will be held Fri., Mar. 19, 2021 from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Fri., Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Masses St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Visit Baue.com for more information.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St, Saint Charles, MO
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron and Rosanne, We have your entire family in our prayers as your Mother moves her life to be with Jesus.
John and Jackie Auer
March 18, 2021
Dave, Kevin, and the SN EPMO
March 17, 2021
Mike and Cyndee Saunchegraw
March 17, 2021
