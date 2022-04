Frese, Margaret Mary

(nee Pohlmann) Friday, October 1, 2021. Loving mother of Joanne (Brad) Goodrick and John Frese; dear grandmother of Savannah, Nathan, Taylor and Jacob; dear sister of Sharon (James) Kuenz, Joanne (Rich) Hogan, Carol (George) Peters and Barb (Daryl) Doran. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, October 9, 12:00 Noon until services at 2:00 p.m.