Margaret E. Gaulke

Gaulke, Margaret E.

93, peacefully died June 4, Sarasota FL. Born 1927, Jasper MN. Survived by daughter Cheri (Sue Maberry) Gaulke, son Stephen (Ellen) Gaulke, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grand, sister Velma Erickson, brother Gene Preuss.

Teaching in Santa Monica CA, she met principal Earl Gaulke ("when he entered my classroom, I knew he was the man I would marry"). They were wed 1951 until his 2013 death. 1958 settled in St. Louis. Earl served the LCMS and CPH. They worshiped with Immanuel Olivette, Salem Black Jack, then Glendale Lutheran churches.

Margaret loved teaching in Lutheran schools. Finishing her B.Ed. Harris Teachers College (1969), M.Ed. Washington University (1970), she was Parkway's Craig Elem. School guidance counselor (1971-91 retiring). Years more she volunteered as a Stephen Minister, comforting many at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and homes.

The Gaulkes, honeymooned in Mexico, lifetime traveled the US and 5 continents. Moved to Florida 2011. Decades participants in Washington Univ. Memory & Aging Project, Margaret and Earl donated their brains to science. Her ashes will rest with Concordia Lutheran, 2185 Wood St., Sarasota, FL 34237, Rev. Stephen Gaulke.

All miss Margaret's intelligent wit, sense of style, compassionate heart, strong faith, devoted companionship. In 2012 she wrote her epitaph: "Jesus loved me."


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Dear Gaulke Family, It was such a pleasure meeting your Mom in Rehab, she was a delightful, gracious lady. My Mom enjoyed having her as a roommate and praying together. I´m sure she is in a much better place and pain free. My deepest sympathy for your loss. Karen Papa
Karen Papa
Other
June 9, 2021
Dear Cheri and Stephen, Please accept my deepest sympathy in the loss of your mom. I don't know if you remember me, but my parents and your parents were dear friends when you were at Salem Black Jack, and we went to grade school together. Our parents had dinner together often. Your mom and dad were very loved and will be missed. I will never forget your mom's smile. She was always such a caring person. I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Peimann Bastean
Friend
June 7, 2021
