Gaulke, Margaret E.

93, peacefully died June 4, Sarasota FL. Born 1927, Jasper MN. Survived by daughter Cheri (Sue Maberry) Gaulke, son Stephen (Ellen) Gaulke, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grand, sister Velma Erickson, brother Gene Preuss.

Teaching in Santa Monica CA, she met principal Earl Gaulke ("when he entered my classroom, I knew he was the man I would marry"). They were wed 1951 until his 2013 death. 1958 settled in St. Louis. Earl served the LCMS and CPH. They worshiped with Immanuel Olivette, Salem Black Jack, then Glendale Lutheran churches.

Margaret loved teaching in Lutheran schools. Finishing her B.Ed. Harris Teachers College (1969), M.Ed. Washington University (1970), she was Parkway's Craig Elem. School guidance counselor (1971-91 retiring). Years more she volunteered as a Stephen Minister, comforting many at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and homes.

The Gaulkes, honeymooned in Mexico, lifetime traveled the US and 5 continents. Moved to Florida 2011. Decades participants in Washington Univ. Memory & Aging Project, Margaret and Earl donated their brains to science. Her ashes will rest with Concordia Lutheran, 2185 Wood St., Sarasota, FL 34237, Rev. Stephen Gaulke.

All miss Margaret's intelligent wit, sense of style, compassionate heart, strong faith, devoted companionship. In 2012 she wrote her epitaph: "Jesus loved me."