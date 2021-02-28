Steve & Sean & Meghan ...



Love is immortality. Love is one. Love is the whole. Love is an endless sea that you fall into. And once you fall into it, you can’t fall out.



All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. Your Mother/Grandmother is gone from your sight, but never from your heart. May the cherished memories of her, and the love of family, surround you at this time and give you strength in the days ahead.



My thoughts and prayers are with you to assuage the grief of your family – BUT Grief never ends .. it changes .. it’s a passage .. not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of Faith –



It’s the price of Love !



May the memory of your Mother/Grandmother be eternal.

Joseph Miklovic - Knights of Columbus Friend February 28, 2021