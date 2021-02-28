I had the pleasure of being at Wren Hollow with her. We had many laughs we shared together. What a great sense of humor! Memories, laughter and love are the treasures we keep forever. May those memories play over and over in your heart. Barb Behrmann
March 3, 2021
I first met Margaret at Barrett's and reconnected with her many years later at Sacred Heart. We sat together in "our" pew and often talked about old times and mutual friends. She was funny, quick-witted and kind-hearted and could always make me laugh. RIP, my friend! Condolences to her family.
Linda Glassner
Friend
March 2, 2021
Loyd Rhymes
Friend
March 2, 2021
I knew Margaret for such a short time through the Labrador club. She was such an awesome human being! Loved her dogs and loved life. I wish I knew more Margarets!
Suzanne Faulstich
Friend
March 2, 2021
My wife and I were very sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. I cut her grass for years.
My wife enjoyed talking to Margaret when she would call and say "Can you tell Orville that my yard needs his attention?"
Patty, please call if you need anything.
Orville Althoff
March 1, 2021
Dear Steve and Ann & family, I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom/mother-in-law/grandmother. I will remember her, and all of you, in my daily prayers. Sending love and giant hugs to you all.
Diane Davis-Glore
Family
March 1, 2021
Steve & Sean & Meghan ...
Love is immortality. Love is one. Love is the whole. Love is an endless sea that you fall into. And once you fall into it, you can’t fall out.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. Your Mother/Grandmother is gone from your sight, but never from your heart. May the cherished memories of her, and the love of family, surround you at this time and give you strength in the days ahead.
My thoughts and prayers are with you to assuage the grief of your family – BUT Grief never ends .. it changes .. it’s a passage .. not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of Faith –
It’s the price of Love !
May the memory of your Mother/Grandmother be eternal.
Joseph Miklovic - Knights of Columbus
Friend
February 28, 2021
Margaret was usually one of the first I’d see in the mornings when I worked at Wren Hollow. Such a kind, honest and quick-dry witted lady. Everyone enjoyed the warmth she added to our school. My condolences to your family.
Tammy Buehler
Coworker
February 28, 2021
I think about Margaret often and the fun we had at Wren Hollow. She was a “hoot” at our bi-monthly coffee meetings! She always made us laugh! I will miss her. ❤
Patricia Meyer
Friend
February 28, 2021
MJ was my other mother. She was always there to lend a helping hand. My mom's best buddy. So many fun memories shared together. I hope they are enjoying a glass of wine together. So thankful Margaret helped to shape my personality. Rest in Peace, MJ.
Tamara Cox
Family
February 27, 2021
I worked with Margaret at Wren Hollow. We shared lots of good laughs. She loved her family and her dogs! Bless you. My condolences.
Lisa Taylor
Coworker
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family Brother Knights of Columbus
Thomas Wooten
Friend
February 26, 2021
I remember Margaret with fondness from Barretts. She was always happy with an uplifting smile. Bless your family as you surround yourselves with fond memories.
Millie Myers
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Lots of fond memories of Margaret at Barrett’s in the teachers’ lounge! My condolences.
Donna Ray
February 26, 2021
I worked w Margaret at Barrett’s School. I also taught Steven and Patty. I loved all three. She will be missed by all.
Jane Carr
Friend
February 26, 2021
Rest in Peace MJ You helped our family for so many years. A best friend to my mom and a second mom to Tamara and I. Always had you at the top of my list when I visted St. Louis!!!
Sam Hamman
February 25, 2021
Patti and Ronnie Think of you at this time. Your in our thought anf prayers.
Greg & Brenda Wilcox
February 25, 2021
I loved it when she would visit the vet clinic. She always made me laugh. May God bring you joy and laughter when think of visits with Grandma.