Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Combs and the late E. Lawrence Keyes, Jr.; dearest mother of Margaret Combs Kiely, Charles H. Combs (Martha) and the late Jerome A. Combs, Jr.; dear grandmother of Ashley, Ray, Katie, Andrea, Patrick, Maggie and Lucy Kiely, Jack, Jennifer, Missy and Charlie Combs, Lexi, Berkeley and Madison Combs; dear great-grandmother; dearest sister of Katherine Goessling (Paul), Sandy Christophel and the late Charles Huttig and Anne Ford.

Margaret loved life and was loved by all.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd. on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Private interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society Annunziata Council at Annunziata Parish, 9305 Clayton Rd., 63124.

