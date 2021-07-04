Menu
Margaret Huttig Keyes
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Keyes, Margaret Huttig

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Combs and the late E. Lawrence Keyes, Jr.; dearest mother of Margaret Combs Kiely, Charles H. Combs (Martha) and the late Jerome A. Combs, Jr.; dear grandmother of Ashley, Ray, Katie, Andrea, Patrick, Maggie and Lucy Kiely, Jack, Jennifer, Missy and Charlie Combs, Lexi, Berkeley and Madison Combs; dear great-grandmother; dearest sister of Katherine Goessling (Paul), Sandy Christophel and the late Charles Huttig and Anne Ford.

Margaret loved life and was loved by all.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd. on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Private interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society Annunziata Council at Annunziata Parish, 9305 Clayton Rd., 63124.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Church of the Annunziata
9305 Clayton Rd., Ladue, MO
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know my husband , Jim , has so many wonderful memories of Peggy . I moved to St Louis at age 20 , knowing no one . Your mother was always so welcoming . She was so sweet along with some other parents to give Jim and I a party for our family and friends the day of our wedding . To this day the ONLY outfit I have from my children´s baby clothes is one the Peggy gave me . All three Myer boys have been photographed in this outfit . Prayers and love to your family .
The Myer Family
Friend
July 6, 2021
I loved your mother and you, too. It was always such fun staying at your house. Your Mom would have sugar water in the refrigerator so that I could have a whiskey sour when I brought Charlie home from school. May she rise in glory!
Mrs. Pam
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results