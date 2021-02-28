Kobusch, Margaret Wightman

Peggy passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, February 19, 2021, surrounded by her three children. Peggy was born in St. Louis on June 23, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Orrin S. Wightman, Jr. and Margaret Cabell Wightman. Peggy was a dear mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas C. Kobusch, Susan K. Werner (Joseph L. Werner, II) , Richard B. Kobusch, Jr. (Maura E. Kobusch) and loving grandmother of Joseph L. Werner, III, Abigail A. Werner and Richard B. Kobusch, III. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard B. Kobusch and her brother Orrin S. Wightman, III.

Peggy attended Mary Institute (St. Louis), Chatham Hall (Virginia) and Bennett College (New York).

She was a committed supporter of numerous non-profit organizations in Missouri and Michigan. She was also very passionate about ballroom dancing, gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.

Services: A small private family service was held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.

