Metzler, Margaret S.

Margaret Ann (Sexton) Metzler died unexpectedly on December 19, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born to Jerome and Mary (Schendel) Sexton on November 20, 1932, and grew up in the south city area of St. Louis. Marge was fiercely independent, a lively conversationalist, a life-long Democrat, and a woman of faith. She loved living on her own, and she enjoyed an active social life thanks to her friends and local family who always included her. She married Eugene in 1954 and had four children. They relocated to the Dallas area in 1970. One of the highlights of her life was the time spent in Munich, Germany, from 1977-1980 with Gene and two of her youngest children. It was a great opportunity to see different parts of the world. They moved back to St. Louis in 1992 after Gene's retirement. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and always wanted to pursue a higher education, so she returned to school after her children were grown and earned an Associate Degree. She also worked as a bookkeeper. Marge is survived by her children, Mary Ellen, Michael (Sandy Schafer), Joan (Doug Tirmenstein), and David (Kerri); grandchildren, Christopher (Amy), Bradley, Julia (Scott), Daniel (Erika), Amy, Samuel (Julie) and Benjamin; brother Jerome Sexton, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Marge was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Francis Metzler.

Services: Due to Covid-19, the family plans to schedule a memorial Mass in the Spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to Marge's favorite charity, Father Bob's Outreach, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1371 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63112, www.fatherbobsoutreach.com