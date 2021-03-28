Oberhaus, Margaret Mudd

of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born in St. Louis on February 28, 1945, to James Robert Mudd II and Mary Harriett Mudd, (nee Coats). They have preceded her in death, as has her sister Catherine Mudd Wehling. She is survived by: her children, F. Robert Oberhaus, and Dawn Oberhaus Levinson (A.J.), her brother, J. Robert Mudd III (the late Bernice), her former husband, Frederick Oberhaus, and by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Margaret enjoyed working in her garden. She also enjoyed the Arts, especially music and painting. She truly loved her dogs. Margaret was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice

Services: A visitation for Margaret will be offered from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Kriegshauser Mortuary West Chapel, 9450 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Family and friends are invited to share memories at

