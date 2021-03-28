Menu
Margaret Mudd Oberhaus
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Oberhaus, Margaret Mudd

of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born in St. Louis on February 28, 1945, to James Robert Mudd II and Mary Harriett Mudd, (nee Coats). They have preceded her in death, as has her sister Catherine Mudd Wehling. She is survived by: her children, F. Robert Oberhaus, and Dawn Oberhaus Levinson (A.J.), her brother, J. Robert Mudd III (the late Bernice), her former husband, Frederick Oberhaus, and by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Margaret enjoyed working in her garden. She also enjoyed the Arts, especially music and painting. She truly loved her dogs. Margaret was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice

Services: A visitation for Margaret will be offered from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Kriegshauser Mortuary West Chapel, 9450 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Family and friends are invited to share memories at

kriegshausermortuary.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering our friend Margaret. We miss you, my friend.
Bonnie Rowley
Friend
March 23, 2022
Your Len's Auto Repair Family
March 30, 2021
We are just so very sorry to hear of Margaret´s passing. Such a shock to all. Please accept our deepest condolences to Dawn & Rob.
Ed & Bonnie Rowley
March 28, 2021
